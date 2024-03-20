RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Price Target Cut to $4.00

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.08. 858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,986. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.88. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $5.08.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RF Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

