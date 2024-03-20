Ridgewood Investments LLC Boosts Position in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Research Solutions were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 42.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 252,932 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 19.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 30,290 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 48,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 26.3% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,209. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $94.92 million, a PE ratio of -145.50 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 9,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $25,345.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,224,251 shares in the company, valued at $8,415,295.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 114,587 shares of company stock worth $301,700 over the last three months. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

