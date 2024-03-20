Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $286.11. 35,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,291. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $194.43 and a 1 year high of $288.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.