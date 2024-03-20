Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,388,507,000 after purchasing an additional 865,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,270,144,000 after purchasing an additional 121,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,441,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,161,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,284,475.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,441,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,161,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,284,475.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,134,112 shares of company stock valued at $314,768,392 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $301.05. The company had a trading volume of 576,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.76. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.89 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

