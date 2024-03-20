Ridgewood Investments LLC Increases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.70.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.90. The stock had a trading volume of 310,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.25 and a 200-day moving average of $137.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $106.69 and a 12-month high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

