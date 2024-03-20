Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $252,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $316,245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.19. 556,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,294,167. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on O shares. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

