Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 110.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2,540.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.83.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.16. 284,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,034. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $126.71 and a 12 month high of $272.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of -85.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

