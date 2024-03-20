Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits Market Capitalization of $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $19,005.65 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006499 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00026355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00015048 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001680 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,727.91 or 1.00373929 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010683 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $102.75 or 0.00159334 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00215969 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $21,288.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

