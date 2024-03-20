Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $11.12. 9,015,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 43,733,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

