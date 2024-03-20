RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 1.7% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of RLI by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in RLI by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Stock Performance

RLI traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.13. 64,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.60. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $123.04 and a 1-year high of $149.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

About RLI

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

