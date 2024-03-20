Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.57.

Several brokerages have commented on RHI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RHI

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 72,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 785,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after acquiring an additional 118,800 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE RHI opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. Robert Half has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day moving average of $79.27. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.