Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Shares Down 23.6%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) shares were down 23.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 303,587 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 552% from the average daily volume of 46,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Robex Resources Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.22.

Robex Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.