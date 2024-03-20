Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Trading Up 21.7%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) shares were up 21.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 179,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 79,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Robex Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27.

About Robex Resources

(Get Free Report)

Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.