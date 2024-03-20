Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Down to $39.24

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.24, but opened at $37.92. Roblox shares last traded at $37.11, with a volume of 1,956,536 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Roblox Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $4,778,992.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $388,817.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,794,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,031,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $4,778,992.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $46.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 631,220 shares of company stock worth $27,630,726. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Roblox by 2,473.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Roblox by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,995 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Roblox by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

