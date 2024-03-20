Rockland Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 14,727 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Evergy by 793.5% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.99. 414,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $63.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EVRG

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.