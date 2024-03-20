Rockland Trust Co. Buys New Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $735,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,648,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,960,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 40,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,635. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $720.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

