Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.26 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Clorox Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.09. The company had a trading volume of 325,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 243.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 761.92%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

