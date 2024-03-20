Rockland Trust Co. Has $607,000 Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,377 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,757,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $857,583,000 after purchasing an additional 472,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $603,625,000 after purchasing an additional 258,698 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,563,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $161,338,000 after acquiring an additional 415,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,071,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $161,728,000 after acquiring an additional 126,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BEN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 551,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,279. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BEN

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.