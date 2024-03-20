Rockland Trust Co. Has $975,000 Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.18. The stock had a trading volume of 380,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.61. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

