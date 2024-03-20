Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 1,353 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.82. 1,641,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,250. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $86.11.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 64.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.47.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

