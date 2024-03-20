Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $438.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,915,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,506,301. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $429.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.89. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $304.77 and a 1 year high of $448.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

