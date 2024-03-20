Rockland Trust Co. Sells 179 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 94,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 96,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 126,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,433,194.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,683,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,219,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,433,194.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,683,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,219,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,475,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,503 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,663. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.00. 90,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,975. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.96. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.26.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

