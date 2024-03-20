Rockland Trust Co. Sells 2,607 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 230,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $2,712,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,953,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,199,367. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

