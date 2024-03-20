Rockland Trust Co. Sells 4,450 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.41. 430,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,372. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.82. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.21.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

