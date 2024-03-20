Rockland Trust Co. Sells 570 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IPG. Barclays raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.47. 528,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,711. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

