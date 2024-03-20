Rockland Trust Co. Sells 75 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,596,505,000 after acquiring an additional 465,902 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,699,371,000 after purchasing an additional 264,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $949,455,000 after purchasing an additional 86,988 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,073,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $605,331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,678. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.21. The company has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.