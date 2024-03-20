Rockland Trust Co. Sells 94 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $122.02. The stock had a trading volume of 352,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,098. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

