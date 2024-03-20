Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.04 and last traded at $64.45. Approximately 1,017,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,486,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cannonball Research raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Roku Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $2,262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,543 shares of company stock worth $6,631,587 in the last three months. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Quarry LP bought a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

