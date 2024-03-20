Roth Capital Weighs in on Ur-Energy Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on URG. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.70 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ur-Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.76.

Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $416.81 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 707,496.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 566,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 565,997 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,349,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,647 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy in the third quarter worth about $504,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 26.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,253,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,468 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 28.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 876,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 192,947 shares during the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

