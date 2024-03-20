Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Sets New 1-Year High at $134.52

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $134.52 and last traded at $134.38, with a volume of 1771831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.41.

Several equities analysts have commented on RCL shares. Macquarie increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.51.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

