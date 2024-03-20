RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Stock Price Up 40%

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM – Get Free Report) rose 40% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 310,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 68,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

RT Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.02.

About RT Minerals

RT Minerals Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It also explores for gold, base metal, and rare earth elements. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property that consists of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims covering an area of 220 hectares in one claim block located in the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

