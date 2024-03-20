Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.600-8.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

RHP opened at $118.40 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.65. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.86.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

