Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 20,410 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Stock

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $137,767.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,377,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,044,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,065 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $13,670.30.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,018 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $287,437.54.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,650 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,725.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,634 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $23,693.68.

On Friday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,200 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $40,982.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,829 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $281,814.82.

On Monday, January 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 341 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,230.14.

On Friday, January 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,968 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,840.40.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,277 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,864.35.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance

DMF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. 14,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,873. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the second quarter worth about $92,000.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

