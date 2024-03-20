Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $4.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63. Sachem Capital has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $206.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,269,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 57,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sachem Capital by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 87,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sachem Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sachem Capital by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 32,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 403.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 353,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 282,901 shares during the period. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

