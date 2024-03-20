Safe Price Hits $1.99 on Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $41.46 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00003151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00107574 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00034928 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00017932 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 93.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99066331 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.