Safe (SAFE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $41.45 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for $1.99 or 0.00003140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00109265 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00036324 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00017888 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 107.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99066331 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

