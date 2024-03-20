Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

SBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

SBH traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $12.01. 81,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,641. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.49 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 126.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

