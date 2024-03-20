Sapphire Price Tops $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and $611.62 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.99 or 0.05230891 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00084499 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00017744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00017598 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,686,561,205 coins and its circulating supply is 1,665,931,782 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

