SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) to Issue $0.66 Annual Dividend

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.6555 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.
SBM Offshore Price Performance
OTCMKTS SBFFY opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. SBM Offshore has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $15.25.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
