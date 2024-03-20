Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.36

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.36 and last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 330540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNDR. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.79.

Schneider National Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,810,000 after buying an additional 244,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124,043 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Schneider National by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,675,000 after purchasing an additional 130,426 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,388,000 after purchasing an additional 227,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schneider National by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,379,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,684,000 after purchasing an additional 297,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

