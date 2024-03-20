Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading Up 3.4%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.67. Approximately 47,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 747,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRRK shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96.

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $234,602.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,202.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $74,670.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $234,602.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,202.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,303 shares of company stock valued at $769,490. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Scholar Rock by 192.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 279.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

