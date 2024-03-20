Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.41

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.41 and last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 774362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

