Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stake Raised by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,988 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 2.5% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $18,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $48.87. 406,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

