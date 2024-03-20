Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

STNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average is $60.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $73.57.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1,037.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1,985.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 21,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

