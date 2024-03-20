Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.

Seanergy Maritime has a dividend payout ratio of 5.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Seanergy Maritime Price Performance

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $179.01 million, a PE ratio of 130.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth $63,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Noble Financial raised their price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

