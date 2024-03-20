Secret (SIE) Price Hits $0.0018

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and $4.94 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00108472 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00035369 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00017758 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003108 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 97.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00183677 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

