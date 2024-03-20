SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 30,832 shares.The stock last traded at $6.17 and had previously closed at $6.40.

SecureWorks Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 590,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,319.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 19,380 shares of company stock valued at $127,771 over the last three months. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SecureWorks Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 152,111 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in SecureWorks by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,617 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in SecureWorks by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 878,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,044 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in SecureWorks by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 667,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 96,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SecureWorks by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

