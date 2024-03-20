SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 30,832 shares.The stock last traded at $6.17 and had previously closed at $6.40.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.98.
In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 590,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,319.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 19,380 shares of company stock valued at $127,771 over the last three months. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.
