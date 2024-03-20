Shell (NYSE:SHEL) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Head to Head Contrast

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Shell has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Shell alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shell and Canadian Natural Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell $323.18 billion 0.67 $19.36 billion $5.66 11.74 Canadian Natural Resources $30.25 billion 2.61 $6.10 billion $5.54 13.26

Profitability

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Natural Resources. Shell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Shell and Canadian Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell 5.99% 14.69% 6.79% Canadian Natural Resources 20.15% 21.74% 11.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Shell and Canadian Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell 0 2 1 0 2.33 Canadian Natural Resources 0 4 2 0 2.33

Shell currently has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.80%. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $94.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.94%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Shell.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Shell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shell shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Shell pays an annual dividend of $2.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Canadian Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Shell pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Natural Resources pays out 53.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shell has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Canadian Natural Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Shell is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Shell on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shell

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO). The company's midstream assets include two pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.