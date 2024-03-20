Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Down to $77.50

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $77.50, but opened at $70.14. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $71.40, with a volume of 918,067 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More

