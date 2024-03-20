Short Interest in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Grows By 6.3%

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 251,800 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the February 14th total of 236,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 41.43% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $74.95 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 88.42%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

